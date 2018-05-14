England v Pakistan: Who did BBC Sport users pick in the team for the first Test?

England play a two-Test series against Pakistan before hosting India later this summer

England v Pakistan, first Test Date: 24-28 May Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Lord's, London Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

Stick or twist? That's the dilemma facing England's new national selector Ed Smith before the first Test of the summer against Pakistan.

England endured a difficult winter - they were winless in seven Test matches against Australia and then New Zealand - and there is still debate over what the side's best batting line-up is.

The squad is set to be announced on Tuesday at 15:00 BST and, with that in mind, we asked you to select your England XI for the first Test, which begins on 24 May at Lord's.

More than 50,000 of you chose your ideal XI. The 11 most-selected players make up the team and they are listed here in order of popularity.

1. Jonny Bairstow - picked by 99% of users

The first name on the teamsheet! Wicketkeeper Bairstow is a popular choice in the middle order after making two centuries during England's miserable Test winter.

2. Joe Root - 98%

Whereas before the Ashes, people favoured a move up the order for Root, now 53% of those who picked him see his place at four, compared to 43% wanting him at three.

3. Ben Stokes - 96%

Stokes is your most popular choice to bat at seven, with 57% of users placing him there. His highest Test score - a superb 258 against South Africa - came at that position.

4. James Anderson - 95%

England's leading Test wicket-taker is, unsurprisingly, the favourite to lead the side's bowling attack. Just don't mention the hair dye.

5. Stuart Broad - 93%

A slight change of action benefitted Broad massively in New Zealand - he took 11 wickets in two Tests at an average of 18.54, including 6-54 in the first innings at Christchurch.

6. Alastair Cook - 85%

Despite his struggles in New Zealand - he finished the series with a combined total of 23 runs from four innings - 78% of people still want Cook in that number one spot.

7. Dawid Malan - 80%

Users were split on where Malan should bat. 35% of those who selected him saw his place at five, but 18% of users placed him at three, and 23% wanted him at four.

8. Chris Woakes - 70%

Woakes took 10 wickets in five Tests over the winter and 37% of users who selected him wanted the all-rounder in the number eight position.

9. Moeen Ali - 45%

It was a difficult winter for Moeen, and he lost his place for the final Test against New Zealand to Somerset's Jack Leach. He narrowly edges out the left-arm spinner here, after Leach was placed in 39% of user's teams.

10. Mark Stoneman - 43%

Stoneman faces competition from Middlesex's Nick Gubbins and Surrey's Rory Burns when it comes to opening the batting, but 37% of those who selected him saw him playing at two.

11. Mark Wood - 40%

Wood returned home early from the Indian Premier League to stake his Test claim, and he just takes the final spot after his return to red-ball cricket in New Zealand.

How could the team line up in batting order?

Cook, Stoneman, Root, Malan, Bairstow, Stokes, Moeen, Woakes, Broad, Wood, Anderson.

Who missed out?

Leach, who made his Test debut against New Zealand, only narrowly missed out on a place in the XI. He has, however, since broken his thumb which means he won't be able to play if he was selected.

James Vince, the most recent incumbent at three, was placed in 25% of user's teams, while Rory Burns, who made 193 against Worcestershire last week, was in 20% of teams.

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings, who has six Test caps, was named in 15% of user XI's, while Nick Gubbins was placed in 10% of teams.