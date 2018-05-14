County Championship: James Bracey's ton helps Gloucestershire draw at Middlesex

James Bracey's third first-class hundred came in his 13th first-class match

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four): Middlesex 455-8 dec: Gubbins 99, Malan 76, Morgan 76; Worrall 3-73 Gloucestershire 210 & 326-4 dec: Bracey 125*, Roderick 48; Harris 3-60 Middlesex (12 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (8 pts) draw Scorecard

James Bracey hit an unbeaten century as Gloucestershire dug in to earn a draw against Middlesex at Lord's.

Resuming on 66-2, and trailing by 179, the visitors appeared set for their second defeat of 2018 on the final day.

But Gareth Roderick's 48 helped them pass 150 before he was caught off James Harris (3-60) and Jack Taylor (41) and Bracey added 91 for the fourth wicket.

The 21-year-old reached 125 alongside Graeme van Buuren (46) before they declared on 326-4, ahead by 81 runs.

For Gloucestershire, who were forced to follow-on on day three, the result was a huge boost, thanks largely to Bracey facing 271 balls, and hitting 16 fours, during his 329 minutes in the middle.

Middlesex, who looked dominant as they made 455-8 declared in their first innings, were thwarted by persistent rain on day two.

The draw was the second of the season for both sides, and Middlesex are fifth in the table, with Gloucestershire seventh, as switch to for the start of the One-Day Cup.

Middlesex captain Dawid Malan:

"There wasn't much reward for the bowlers today.

"Another full day under the sun and the pitch might have been a bit different. It might have turned a bit more and had more inconsistent bounce.

"If we hadn't lost that day or three quarters of a day it may have been better for us to have had another bat and then had a full day with the bowlers a bit fresher."

Gloucestershire batsman James Bracey:

"It's good enough just to play at Lord's.

"I wanted to enjoy the occasion and I've surpassed myself, so I'm really happy.

"Tea came at an annoying time. I'd have liked to stay out there but once I got my head back on I wasn't going to let it slip."