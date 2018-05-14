County Championship: Mark Wood takes 6-46 as Durham draw with Derbyshire

Mark Wood was playing in his first match of the season for Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day four): Derbyshire 427 & 279-9: Slater 42; Wood 6-46 Durham 520: Poynter 170, Richardson 115; Palladino 4-87 Derbyshire (10 pts) drew with Durham (11 pts) Scorecard

England paceman Mark Wood took a career-best 6-46 for Durham as their County Championship game against Derbyshire ended in a draw.

The 28-year-old, who is hoping to be named in England's squad for the first Test against Pakistan on Tuesday, bowled 22 overs on the final day, but his side were unable to force a win.

Derbyshire had reached 279-9 in their second innings, a lead of 186, when the captains shook hands at 17:00 BST.

Both have drawn two games in 2018.

Wood has played 11 times for England in Tests, and appeared in their last match against New Zealand in Christchurch in April.

All Derbyshire's batsman bar Duanne Olivier reached double figures, but opener Ben Slater's 42 was the highest score.

Durham captain Paul Collingwood told BBC Newcastle:

"We gave ourselves a bit of a sniff. If you look over the four days the one negative was to have them 100-0 after the first session, which meant we were behind the eight-ball.

"We had some exceptional performances to drag us back into the game and get in front, but the pitch dried up and we just couldn't get the wickets quick enough today.

"Mark Wood showed his international class. As soon as the ball starts to reverse he wants his hands on it.

"His fitness was excellent as well and shows he's raring and ready to go after his stint in the IPL where he was only bowling short spells."