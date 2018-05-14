County Championship: Sam Curran sees Surrey to innings win over Yorkshire

Sam Curran's left-arm swing bowling could be of interest to national selector Ed Smith

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Surrey 414: Pope 158*, Clarke 71; Bresnan 3-98 Yorkshire 229& 168: Lyth 58; Bairstow 29, Curran 4-47, Virdi 3-52 Surrey (24 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by an innings and 17 runs Scorecard

Sam Curran took 10 wickets in a match for the first time as Surrey wrapped up victory over Yorkshire by an innings and 17 runs at The Oval.

The home side needed only 9.1 overs on the final morning to finish the job after Yorkshire resumed on 142-5.

Rikki Clarke had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for 29 and the innings ended at 168 with Jack Leaning out for 28.

In between, all-rounder Curran took three wickets in six balls to finish with 4-47 and match figures of 10-101.

The win was unbeaten Surrey's second of the season and earned them a maximum 24 points, lifting them to second in the Division One table, pending the outcome of the game between Somerset and Hampshire.

Yorkshire, who were without captain Gary Ballance, will now lose Joe Root and Bairstow to Test duty with England, and head coach Andrew Gale has plenty to ponder after another misfiring batting display.

Bairstow's early departure was a big blow to their chances of avoiding an innings defeat, and he only added four to his overnight score before edging one that seemed to bounce a little more than he expected.

Teenager Curran then had Tim Bresnan caught behind off an inside edge, before knocking out the off stumps of Steve Patterson and Josh Shaw in the same over.

The final word, though, belonged to Clarke and Leaning was walking off before the umpire raised the finger after being struck on the pad.

Surrey captain Rory Burns:

"Apart from a wobble on the first morning when we were 69 for four, I thought it was a very good performance.

"Some of the individual performances were excellent. Ollie Pope played beautifully and we took the momentum we had into our bowling.

"Sam Curran produced a great performance - county cap, 100th first-class wicket and his first 10-for; I don't think you can ask for much more."

Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale:

"All credit to Surrey, they outplayed us over the four days.

"But on day one we missed four key chances which allowed them to get away when we could have bowled them out for 260.

"We have spoken at length about our batting. Preparation wasn't great coming into the season because we've had too little match time but we have to make more runs."