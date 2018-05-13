County Championship: Matt Henry bowls Kent to victory against Sussex at Canterbury

Matt Henry has taken 204 first-class wickets at an average of 25.42

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three): Kent 215 & 235: Henry 55, Kuhn 47; Sharma 4-52, Robinson 4-70 Sussex 181 & 211: Brown 48, Wright 47; Henry 6-53 Kent (20 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by 58 runs Scorecard

Matt Henry starred with bat and ball as Kent beat Sussex by 58 runs to clinch a third successive Division Two win.

Henry smashed five fours and three sixes in vital 55 to push Kent's score on from 125-4 overnight to 235, setting Sussex 270 for victory in Canterbury.

The New Zealand fast bowler then took 6-53 to dismiss Sussex for 211 and reach 37 wickets for the season.

Luke Wright (47) and Ben Brown (48) batted well, but their dismissals saw Sussex slip to their first defeat.

The victory lifted Kent to second in Division Two, 15 points behind unbeaten leaders Warwickshire.

Henry, the leading wicket-taker in county cricket this season, has now claimed at least three scalps in all eight innings in which he has bowled.

Kent head coach Matt Walker told BBC Radio Kent:

"Winning games like that makes it more rewarding. Those sort of games are ones you remember.

"It was scrappy throughout the three days but it was on for either team on this final day, and to come through it is a big reward for a team that worked hard to come through it.

"I can't remember someone in my time making a bigger impact than Matt Henry. His 55 was just as important than his wickets. You want your superstars to lead the attack, and he does.

"Hopefully there might be opportunities to extend his contract, but we will have to see how it fits in with his schedule in New Zealand. When you stumble across a player like that, you want to keep them."

Sussex captain Ben Brown told BBC Sussex:

"I'm disappointed, but it's been a really gruelling five weeks with back-to-back matches, which has been really tough.

"We've made great strides as a team, and I won't get too down about losing this game

"Matt Henry is a Test match bowler who's right on song. Sometimes you have to say 'Well played' to the opposition. There's nothing wrong with that.

"I was disappointed with the wicket, which was very soft, but Kent played the better cricket and deserved to win, so no complaints."