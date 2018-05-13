County Championship: Leaders Nottinghamshire lose by an innings to Lancashire

Winter signing Graham Onions has now taken 20 wickets in four Championship matches for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 133 & 138: Libby 46; Onions 6-55, Anderson 4-26 Lancashire 338: Jennings 126, Davies 50; Broad 4-41 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by an innings and 67 runs Scorecard

Lancashire took just over an hour to finish off Nottinghamshire as they beat the County Championship Division One leaders by an innings and 67 runs.

Seam bowler Graham Onions took three of the wickets at Trent Bridge to finish with 6-55 and match figures of 9-77.

England's James Anderson warmed up for Test duty by taking two wickets in his 4-26 haul, for match figures of 6-53.

Lancashire's first victory of the season was their first top-flight away win since beating Northants in 2014.

Avenging their six-wicket defeat by Notts in the first week of the season at Old Trafford, it earned the visitors 22 points, while Notts, who remain top, took only three.

Resuming on 106-5, it was always a tall order for the home side to save the game, especially once their sixth-wicket pair of Jake Libby and Tom Moores were separated.

Onions had Moores caught behind, attempting to drive a wide delivery, before trapping Stuart Broad leg before.

Anderson then got in on the act, with Luke Fletcher lbw for a second-ball duck before he had opener Jake Libby caught at slip - he was again Notts' top scorer with 46, to follow his first-innings 34.

On the ground where he recorded his career-best 9-67 for Durham, 35-year-old Onions had another England pace bowler Jake Ball caught in the deep to finish it off.

The two counties will not have long to wait before renewing rivalries as they meet again at Old Trafford on Thursday, when Notts begin their defence of the One-Day Cup.

Lancashire fast bowler Graham Onions:

"There's been a lot of hard work for the last six weeks, so to get a win against a top side is pretty special.

"We were completely outplayed by Notts in April, so we came here wanting to show them how good we are.

"We put the ball in the right areas and also, obviously, a special mention to Keaton Jennings for putting the runs on the board."

Nottinghamshire assistant coach Paul Franks:

"If you don't play at your best then you get what you deserve. The frustrating thing from everybody's point of view is that we've not reached anything like the levels that we expect and certainly the levels that we produced last week against Hampshire.

"If there's anything that we need to realise after the first five games it's that our best we look very good but when we're not we get what we deserve.

"Ultimately, we've been outplayed over the course of a very short game and we have to take it on the chin."