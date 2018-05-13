Glamorgan Cricket: Craig Meschede to miss One-Day Cup

Craig Meschede spent five years at Somerset before joining Glamorgan

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede is set to miss the county's One-Day Cup campaign, starting on Friday 18 May, with a serious calf muscle tear.

Meschede, a regular in the 2017 limited-overs side, sustained the injury while batting in a second 11 game against Hampshire at Southampton.

The county hope he will be fit by the time of the Vitality Blast in July.

Fellow all-rounder Graham Wagg is likely to return to the first team squad for the 50-overs competition.