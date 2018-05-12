Ireland v Pakistan: Hosts impress in inaugural Test

Delight for Boyd Rankin after he takes the first wicket for Ireland in Test cricket

Only Test, Malahide, Dublin (day two of five) Pakistan 268-6 (76 overs): Shafiq 62, Faheem 61*, Shadad 52* Ireland: Yet to bat Scorecard

Ireland restricted Pakistan to 268-6 as they made an encouraging start to life in Test cricket at Malahide.

The sun shone after the day-one washout and Boyd Rankin took Ireland's first Test wicket before Tim Murtagh struck to leave Pakistan 13-2.

The tourists recovered but Asad Shafiq (62) was one of four wickets to fall after lunch to leave Pakistan 159-6.

Shadab Khan (52) and Faheem Ashraf (61) put on an unbroken 109-run partnership before bad light ended play.

More to follow