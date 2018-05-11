BBC Sport - Cricket Ireland 'looking on the bright side' - Warren Deutrom

Cricket Ireland 'looking on the bright side'

  • From the section Cricket

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom is confident they can carry the cost of the first day of Ireland's inaugural Test being rained off.

No play was possible in Malahide after rain and strong winds prevented the Ireland and Pakistan players from taking the field.

"There's no point in moaning about it. It's Ireland, it rains. So we're just going to have to get on with it," Deutrom told Seth Bennett of BBC World.

Top videos

Video

Cricket Ireland 'looking on the bright side'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Hagi's famous strike - 1994

Video

Alexander-Arnold's 'unbelievable journey'

Video

Rooney hasn't asked to leave - Allardyce

Video

The time Given hid two dead fish in Delph's car...

Video

Not my nature to be happy with second - Mourinho

Video

Man Utd draw a good point for West Ham - Moyes

Video

The verdict on West Ham’s stadium move

Video

Zaha is happy at Palace - Hodgson

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

Cuthbert winner takes Chelsea top of WSL 1

Video

World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired