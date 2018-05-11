BBC Sport - 'I had to do my GSCEs in prison' - how an ex-convict is using cricket to educate children
'I had to do my GSCEs in prison'
- From the section Cricket
Tanayah Sam uses cricket as a way to help educate children away from a life of crime. BBC Sport joined him at St Edmund Campion school in Birmingham with the Chance to Shine charity.
