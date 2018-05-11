Jason Gillespie: Australia in 'safe hands' with Justin Langer as head coach

Jason Gillespie (centre) celebrates a wicket with Justin Langer (right) during their playing days with Australia.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie says Australia's national team is in "very safe hands" after the appointment of Justin Langer as head coach.

Langer - a former team-mate of Gillespie - was named as Darren Lehmann's successor earlier this month.

Gillespie, 43, believes Langer is the right choice as Cricket Australia looks to put the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa behind them.

"I think it's a fantastic appointment," the ex-fast bowler told BBC Sussex.

"Australian cricket is in very safe hands with him.

"I sent him a message congratulating him and he said he was so excited and completely and utterly humbled to be afforded this opportunity."

Former skipper Steve Smith, and opening batsmen Cameron Bancroft and David Warner are serving bans for their part in the ball-tampering affair.

But Gillespie backed Langer to usher in a new era, which begins with a one-day international and T20 series in England next month.

He added: "The game moves on and I'm very confident, with Justin at the helm, that there will be some very good times ahead for Australian cricket."