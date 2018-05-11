Ireland v Pakistan: Rain delays Ireland's inaugural Test

Dark rain clouds filled the sky over Malahide from early morning

Ireland v Pakistan, Test Venue: Malahide CC, County Dublin Dates: 11-15 May Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Ulster and reports on the BBC Sport website

Ireland's long-awaited Test debut was delayed by rain in Dublin.

The match against Pakistan in Malahide was due to start at 11:00 BST. The umpires were set to make a further pitch inspection at 11:00.

After the five-day game, Pakistan play a two-Test series against England starting on 24 May and three limited-overs matches in Scotland.

Ireland's inaugural Test comes more than a decade after their shock win over Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup.

Former England seamer Boyd Rankin has been included in the Ireland squad and is hoping to become the first man in 25 years to play Test cricket for two countries.

Veteran batsman Ed Joyce, who played 17 one-day internationals for England from 2006 to 2007, is also set to make his Test debut.

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wk), Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Craig Young, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson (wk).

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf.