Ireland must be smart on Test debut - Ford

Ireland coach Graham Ford says his team must be fully focused in their first Test if they are to challenge Pakistan at Malahide.

The former South Africa and Sri Lanka coach has been in charge of Ireland for just over four months.

The match starts on Friday and follows a long campaign by Ireland to secure Test status.

