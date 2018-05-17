Colin Ingram targets Glamorgan One-Day Cup success

Colin Ingram averaged more than 70 with the bat for Glamorgan in the 2017 One-Day Cup

Glamorgan limited-overs captain Colin Ingram is targeting a place in the knock-out stages of the One-Day Cup.

Ingram has arrived back in the UK after playing in the Australian Big Bash and the Pakistan Super League.

"Over the last couple of seasons Glamorgan have played really nicely but haven't quite done as well in the back end of the competition," he said.

"It's definitely a goal, we've had some good experiences and hopefully we can push on further."

Glamorgan finished fourth in the South Group in 2017, when only three teams went through to the knock-out stages, while their last significant one-day progress was reaching the final of the YB40 in 2013.

Ingram, who has given up four-day cricket to concentrate on the limited-overs game, will captain the side for the first time.

He was the leading Glamorgan batsman in the One-Day Cup in 2017, scoring 564 runs at an average of 70 while hitting three centuries and two fifties in the space of just eight innings.

"Over my career (50 overs) has been my favourite format and my career's gone more of a white-ball route, having those block periods (in the schedule) allows me to come back and play at a place I really want to," he told BBC Sport Wales

"It's worked out really nicely for me and I'm glad to be back.

"The guys know what I'm all about so it's nice to step into the captaincy in that way, and even though I'm a mild-mannered person I'm really competitive and I hope to create some good edge."

Australian success

Ingram now has a Big Bash winner's medal at the first attempt after Adelaide Strikers' success in the Australian domestic tournament.

"It was a wonderful experience and great to finally get out there, I made some good memories, played some good cricket and ended up winning it so it was definitely right up there," he said.

"Big Bash is a formula that's been working for them so there's definitely a few things to be learnt from there, but you want to keep your unique traits going in your own competition.

"The Blast has been building from strength to strength over the last few years, so hopefully we can keep going with that."

Hundred or not?

Ingram is a fan of the current T20 competition and believes it is worth considering the England and Wales Cricket Board's plans for a hundred-ball event in the eight-team franchise set-up for 2020.

"It's a tricky one for me because I know people want to be innovative and keep growing the game, I don't have all the answers," he admitted.

"I personally feel the T20 Blast has been working really well, but if they've decided to go the 100-ball route for the right reasons then I think we should support that as well."

Ingram linked up with the Glamorgan squad at their Championship game against Leicestershire last week in order to reintegrate himself with his team-mates and be involved in practice.

Their first One-Day Cup game is at home to Gloucestershire on Friday 18 May.