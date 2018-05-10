Matt Dixon: Durham sign Essex bowler on one-month loan deal

Matt Dixon
Matt Dixon has taken 27 wickets in 12 first class games

Durham have signed Essex fast bowler Matt Dixon on a one-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old Australian, who has a British passport, helped Essex to the County Championship Division Two title in 2016, but only made two first-class appearance last summer.

He could make his Durham debut in Friday's Championship Division Two game against Derbyshire.

Head coach Jon Lewis told the club website: "I believe he can add depth and pace to our current group."

