County Championship: Warwickshire hold upper hand against Northamptonshire

Warwickshire paceman Olly Stone
Olly Stone took 8-80 in Warwickshire's opening Division Two game against Sussex
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two):
Northamptonshire 256 & 160-7: Duckett 38; Stone 3-30
Warwickshire 265: Ambrose 78, Bell 61; Crook 4-51, Bracewell 4-71
Northamptonshire (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (5 pts) by 151 runs
Scorecard

Olly Stone took three wickets to bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against former club Northamptonshire.

Tim Ambrose hit 78 in a ninth-wicket stand of 95 with Henry Brookes (50) as the Bears were dismissed for 265 to earn a slender first-innings lead.

Northants then stumbled to the 160-7, a lead of 151, when bad light intervened.

Stone finished with 3-30, including the removal of Josh Cobb and Steven Crook late on to give Warwickshire the edge.

