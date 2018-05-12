County Championship: Middlesex and Gloucestershire frustrated by rain

Middlesex rain
No play was possible after lunch on day two at Lord's
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two):
Middlesex 455-8 dec: Gubbins 99, Malan 76, Morgan 76; Worrall 3-73
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Middlesex 4 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts
Scorecard

Only 26 overs of play were possible at Lord's on day two of the County Championship match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire because of rain.

Middlesex moved from their overnight 356-6 to 455-8 before declaring.

But rain started falling on the stroke of lunch and the players remained off for the rest of the day.

James Harris (24) and John Simpson (32) were the batsmen to fall, both to Craig Miles, as they just failed to earn Middlesex maximum batting bonus points.

Ollie Rayner (27 not out) and Tom Helm (25 not out) scored quickly before the weather had the final say.

