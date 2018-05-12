County Championship: Derbyshire have advantage over Durham after second day

Derbyshire paceman Hardus Viljoen has played one Test match for South Africa

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day two): Derbyshire 427 all out: Madsen 85, Critchley 64; Steel 2-19 Durham 115-2: Clark 42*, Steel 31*; Viljoen 2-15 Derbyshire (4 pts) lead Durham (2pts) by 312 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire's bowlers were given a decent platform by their batsmen to try to force a win after the second day of their Division Two clash with Durham.

Resuming on 301-4, Wayne Madsen (85) could only add five to his overnight score, but Matt Critchley's 64 from 85 balls helped Derbyshire to 427 all out.

Hardus Viljoen took two wickets in three balls as Durham slipped to 51-2.

But an unbeaten stand of 64 from Graham Clark and Cameron Steel steadied the innings before bad light ended play.