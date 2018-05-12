County Championship: Worcestershire's Joe Clarke makes 105 against Essex

Joe Clarke has scored 11 first-class centuries with a best of 194

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Essex 177 & 143-4: Cook 66; Tongue 2-17 Worcestershire 238: Clarke 105; Bopara 3-30 Essex (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (4 pts) by 82 runs Scorecard

England hopeful Joe Clarke scored his second County Championship century in a row for Worcestershire, before Alastair Cook led Essex's fightback at New Road.

Clarke's brilliant 105 was compiled as wickets tumbled around him - the hosts collapsing from 142-2 to 238 all out.

The 21-year-old was eventually out lbw to Ravi Bopara (3-30), having helped the Pears to a lead of 61.

Essex moved to 143-4 at the close of play, to lead by 82 with England opener Cook making 66.

The 33-year-old had negotiated more than two hours in tricky batting conditions when he was bowled by Steve Magoffin offering no shot.

Tom Westley went in the same fashion soon after to Joe Leach, and Ravi Bopara edged paceman Josh Tongue behind just before stumps to leave the hosts hopeful of a first win of the season.

Cook has now scored 176 runs in four innings for the defending champions this campaign, at an average of 44, with England's first Test match of the summer against Pakistan starting on 24 May.

Earlier Clarke strengthened his chances of joining Cook at Lord's, with the Test squad set to be announced on Tuesday.

The England Lions batsman struck 14 fours in his 168-ball innings on the back of his magnificent 157 against Surrey in the last round of fixtures.

However, Worcestershire's vulnerability with the bat was demonstrated once again as they failed to pass 250 for the seventh time in eight innings this campaign.