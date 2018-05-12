County Championship: Only 21.4 overs are bowled on day two at The Oval

Surrey left-armer Sam Curran turns 20 at the start of June

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 414: Pope 158*, Clarke 71; Bresnan 3-98 Yorkshire 40-3: Root 14*; S Curran 2-15 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 374 runs Scorecard

Surrey and Yorkshire were left frustrated by the weather on day two of their County Championship match as rain washed out the final two sessions.

Ollie Pope added 27 to his overnight score to finish on a career-best 158 not out, and helped Surrey to claim maximum batting bonus points before they were out for 414.

Yorkshire were wobbling on 40-3 when the rain arrived just before lunch.

England Test captain Joe Root will resume his innings on Sunday on 14.

But the 27-year-old will have plenty of rebuilding to do after Adam Lyth, Alex Lees and Cheteshwar Pujara all went cheaply.

Teenage left-arm seamer Sam Curran picked up the wickets of Lyth lbw, and India batsman Pujara, caught at slip. Jade Dernbach accounted for Lees first ball, snaffled low down by Dean Elgar in the slips.

Root, who was out for a golden duck and 35 against Essex in his only two innings for the Tykes so far this season, is playing in his final match before England's Test series against Pakistan starts on 24 May.