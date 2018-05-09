BBC Sport - Test cricket the start of a new chapter - O'Brien

Test cricket the start of a new chapter - O'Brien

Kevin O'Brien says the historic men's Test against Pakistan on Friday shows how much Irish cricket has progressed since his debut.

The all-rounder made his first appearance for Ireland in a one-day match against England in 2006 but has had to wait until now to play at Test level.

"On and off the field it's been a great journey and hopefully, come Friday, it starts a new chapter," said O'Brien.

