County Championship: Nick Gubbins shines for Middlesex but Gloucestershire recover

Daniel Worrall dismissed Middlesex's top three batsman

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 356-6: Gubbins 99, Malan 76, Morgan 76; Worrall 3-59 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Middlesex (4 pts), Gloucestershire (2 pts) Scorecard

Potential England opener Nick Gubbins was out for 99 as Gloucestershire took three late wickets to threaten Middlesex's dominance on day one.

Gubbins, who made a century last week against Sussex, was caught off a rising delivery from Daniel Worrall (3-59).

Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan both made 76 but fell after tea along with Hilton Cartwright as the visitors fought back.

Middlesex were 320-4 before the final hour, but will resume on 356-6 with Josh Simpson and James Harris batting.

Harris scored two off 10 balls to survive while Simpson (15 not out) saw out the last 50 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Gubbins' innings saw him pass the milestone of 3,000 first-class runs.