Middlesex: Steven Finn to captain county in One-Day Cup

Steven Finn
Injury ruled Steven Finn out of England's Ashes series last winter

Fast bowler Steven Finn will captain Middlesex during their One-Day Cup campaign, with regular skipper Dawid Malan set to be on England Test duty.

Wicketkeeper John Simpson will be 29-year-old Finn's vice-captain during the 50-over competition's group stage.

"The pair will have the brain and experience of Eoin Morgan to help guide them," Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

Middlesex begin the competition against Essex at Radlett on 17 May.

Malan, who made four half-centuries and a hundred during England's winter tours of Australia and New Zealand, is expected to be included in the squad for the two Tests against Pakistan, starting at Lord's on 24 May.

"Steven is at the stage in his career where he is very keen to take on greater responsibility and John is in a similar position," Fraser said.

Finn has played in 69 ODIs and 21 T20 internationals for England, as well as 36 Tests.

