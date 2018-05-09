Pick your England team for first Test against Pakistan

Without a win in Test cricket all winter, England begin their summer with countless questions over the make-up of their team.

Is it time for the selectors to look beyond Alastair Cook? What about the other opener's spot? Does James Vince deserve another chance? Where should Joe Root bat? Could Jonny Bairstow play as a specialist batsman? And that's before we even get to the bowling attack...

Well, here's the chance to pick your team for the first Test against Pakistan.

Make your selection, share it with your friends and see how it compares when the players step out at Lord's.

My England team Who should be in England's side for the first Test against Pakistan? Choose your XI and share it with friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm Selection

Only selections made by 00:01 BST on 14 May will count towards the BBC Sport readers' XI, which will be published on 14 May. The England squad is named on 15 May.