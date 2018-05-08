BBC Sport - Test wait finally ends for Ireland's Joyce

Test wait finally ends for Ireland's Joyce

Ireland batsman Ed Joyce says the prospect of playing in the team's first Test match at the age of 39 is a "pinch me moment".

Pakistan are the opponents for the historic game, which starts at Malahide on Friday.

Former Middlesex and Sussex player Joyce switched allegiance to England in 2005 but he didn't feature in a Test and returned for Ireland six years later.

