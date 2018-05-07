Pakistan v Northamptonshire: Tourists secure nine-wicket victory

Haris Sohail made an unbeaten 55 to help Pakistan secure victory on day four

Tour match, The County Ground, Northampton (day four of four): Northamptonshire 259 & 301 (95.5 overs): Newton 118, Cobb 52, Abbas 4-62, Shadab 4-80 Pakistan 428 & 134-1 (27.0 overs): Imam 59*, Sohail 55* Pakistan won by nine wickets Scorecard

Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail hit unbeaten half-centuries to guide Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory over Northamptonshire on the final day of their second tour match.

Resuming on 240-5, Northants added another 30 runs before Rob Newton was removed lbw by Mohammad Abbas for 118.

That started a collapse as the hosts were bowled out for 301, Shadab Khan finishing with match figures of 10-157.

Chasing 133 for victory, Azhar Ali was run out for 10 by Ricardo Vasconcelos.

But Imam (59 not out) and Sohail (55 not out) took the tourists through to 134-1 off 27 overs to secure the win.

Abbas finished with figures of 4-62, while leg-spinner Shadab took 4-80, including the final two Northants wickets of Brett Hutton and Gareth Wade in consecutive balls, having also claimed six wickets on day one.

Pakistan play Ireland in the hosts' inaugural men's Test in Malahide on 11 May, before a two-match series against England begins on 24 May.

The tourists drew their opening tour match with Kent after rain washed out days two and three.