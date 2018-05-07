100-ball cricket: County players & representatives set for ECB meeting
- From the section Cricket
County cricketers will meet with the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday to discuss plans for a new 100-ball competition.
Player representatives from the 18 counties and senior figures from the Professional Cricketers' Association will attend the meeting at Edgbaston.
The 100-ball format was proposed in April as a way to attract new audiences to the game.
It could be part of the new city-based tournament which begins in 2020.
Director of cricket Andrew Strauss previously said the 100-ball proposal is aimed at "mums and kids in the summer holidays".
The proposal has received a mixed reaction from fans and players.
How will city-based tournament work?
- Eight new teams playing 36 games over a 38-day summer window, with four home games per team
- No scheduling overlap with the existing T20 Blast competition
- An Indian Premier League-style play-off system to give more incentive for finishing higher up the league
- A players' draft, with squads of 15 including three overseas players
- Counties guaranteed at least £1.3m each per year