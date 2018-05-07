County Championship: Ben Brown steers Sussex to victory over Middlesex at Hove
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day four):
|Middlesex 230 & 322: Malan 119, Gubbins 107; Briggs 4-70, Wiese 4-70
|Sussex 323 & 232-7: Brown 65*, Van Zyl 45, Briggs 39; Harris 3-74
|Sussex (22 pts) beat Middlesex (4 pts) by three wickets
Sussex kept their heads to record their first County Championship win of the season by beating Middlesex at Hove.
Coming in at seven following a collapse of four wickets for 15 runs, skipper Ben Brown hit an unbeaten 65 to see his side to a three-wicket victory.
Resuming on 35-2, needing 195 more to win, Stiaan van Zyl (45) looked set with nightwatchman Danny Briggs (39).
But, after slumping to 128-6, Brown was aided by Michael Burgess (22) in seeing Sussex to victory on 232-7.
With 15 still needed, England's Dawid Malan offered Middlesex late hope by trapping Burgess with his leg spin.
But Sussex's first-innings seven-wicket hero Ollie Robinson came in to hit the winning runs - and earn a first victory for head coach Jason Gillespie.
Middlesex return home to Lord's to host Gloucestershire in their next four-day game, starting on Friday, while Sussex travel to Canterbury to meet Kent.
That will be the final round of Championship fixtures before the month-long break for the One-Day Cup.