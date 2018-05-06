County Championship: Division Two leaders Warwickshire beat Derbyshire at Edgbaston

Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell saw the Bears home with a half-century stand

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day four): Derbyshire 318 & 209: Slater 68; Patel 6-76, Brookes 4-56 Warwickshire 439& 89-2: Trott 35*, Bell 34* Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Derbyshire (5 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Early Division Two leaders Warwickshire needed just an hour to record a final-day eight-wicket win over Derbyshire.

Resuming on 19-1 in pursuit of their victory target of 89, the Bears lost Dom Sibley, leg before wicket in leg-spinner Matt Critchley's second over.

But old hands Jonathan Trott (35 not out) and Ian Bell (34 not out) saw the Bears home to a second straight win.

The match was won by the bowlers as teenage paceman Henry Brookes and new skipper Jeetan Patel shared 18 wickets.

Patel took 10-170 and Brookes 8-119 in only his third first-class match to compensate for the loss of the injured Olly Stone, Keith Barker and Ryan Sidebottom, who suffered a side strain while bowling in Derbyshire's first innings.

Patel's fourth 10-wicket match haul of his career was his third for Warwickshire.

Warwickshire, relegated in September, have now won two of their first three matches in 2018 to strengthen their position at the top.

They now host Northants on Friday, while Derbyshire are at home to Durham.