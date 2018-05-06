County Championship: Hampshire 111-3 chasing 469 to beat Nottinghamshire

Stuart Broad removed England team-mate James Vince with three overs of the third day remaining

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec: Mullaney 130, Taylor 83; Edwards 3-60 Hampshire 223 & 111-3: Weatherley 56 Hampshire (4 pts) need 358 more runs to beat Notts (6 pts) Scorecard

Division One leaders Nottinghamshire require seven wickets on the final day to beat Hampshire in their Championship match at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 469 for victory, the visitors ended the third day on 111-3.

Openers Joe Weatherley (56) and Jimmy Adams (17) batted together for almost 35 overs, but they and England batsman James Vince fell before the close.

Nottinghamshire declared their second innings on 389-9, with captain Steven Mullaney scoring 130 for the hosts.

Mullaney and Jake Libby (54) extended their first-wicket partnership to 155 before Fidel Edwards (3-60) dismissed the latter for the first of his three second-innings wickets.

Mullaney, whose previous highest score of the season had been 28, progressed to his century and then began the task of pushing for quick runs to set up a declaration before tea.

His innings contained 12 fours and four sixes, while New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor added further impetus with 83 from 69 balls.

Hampshire started their mammoth run chase in solid fashion, but the loss of captain Vince lbw to Stuart Broad for five was a major blow to their hopes of saving the match.

Vince had earlier had a stint as Hampshire's wicketkeeper after Lewis McManus was forced from the field with an injured finger.

Notts skipper Steven Mullaney:

"We realised how important the third innings in this game was to putting us in a good position. The way we went out with positivity not to lose a wicket this morning was important.

"We haven't played on too many wickets like that season, so it was nice to be able to play a few shots when we had the opportunity.

"Those three wickets have put us in a great position. Harry Gurney bowled a 13-over spell which was absolutely magnificent. He could quite easily have had three or four wickets there. He bowled with good pace and great control, then it was an absolute pleasure to stand at second slip and watch Stuart Broad run in and show why he's one of the best in the world."

Hampshire opening batsman Joe Weatherley:

"To lose three wickets late on has hurt us a bit but we've been in this position quite a bit over the last 18 months.

"There's enough capability in that dressing room to bat all day. It's a good wicket still and has been throughout the game.

"We've seen that from the way they batted and, from the way we also batted, it certainly showed that."