County Championship: Yorkshire wrap up win over champions Essex

Yorkshire seamer Ben Coad has taken 23 wickets in his three County Championship appearances this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Yorkshire 50 & 329: Brook 124; Siddle 4-65 Essex 142 & 146: Patterson 6-40, Coad 3-36 Yorkshire (19 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 91 runs Scorecard

Essex collapsed on the third morning as Yorkshire completed victory at Chelmsford, despite being bowled out for 50 in their first innings.

The county champions resumed on 97-4, needing 141 more runs to win.

But they slumped to 146 all out to lose by 91 runs as Steve Patterson claimed a career-best 6-40 and Ben Coad 3-36.

Yorkshire's score after choosing to bat first was the sixth lowest total made in the first innings of a County Championship match by a winning team.

The lowest remains the 31 that Gloucestershire posted against Middlesex at Bristol in 1924.

Essex's defeat was their first in the County Championship since losing to Glamorgan in August 2016.

Their run chase was effectively over when they lost four wickets in 23 balls without adding a run as they slumped from 114-4 to 114-8.

Captain Ryan ten Doeschate was first to go, trapped leg before by Coad, who then had James Foster caught behind and also pinned Simon Harmer in front as he claimed three wickets in 10 balls.

Veteran seamer Patterson, 34, then bowled Essex's last hope Dan Lawrence for 32 and removed Jamie Porter lbw to improve on his previous best figures of 6-56.

And Tim Bresnan completed a remarkable victory for Yorkshire when former Australia paceman Peter Siddle was trapped leg before.

Yorkshire are next in action at The Oval on Friday when they face Surrey, while Essex are at New Road to take on Worcestershire.