County Championship: Joe Clarke stars with 157 as Pears find batting form at The Oval

Tom Fell hit his highest Championship score since September 2015, while Joe Clarke went on to hit his first ton of the summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Surrey 434: Burns 193, Foakes 72; Leach 4-96 Worcestershire 469-6: Clarke 157, Fell 88, Mitchell 81, Head 50, Barnard 42* Worcestershire (6 pts) lead Surrey (4 pts) by 35 runs Scorecard

England Lions batsman Joe Clarke led the way with 157 to ensure all Worcestershire's top five batsmen made their best score of the season against Surrey at The Oval.

Resuming on 135-1, Daryl Mitchell only added four to his overnight score before departing for 81.

But Tom Fell hit 88, his best first-class score since September 2015, prior to undergoing cancer treatment.

Australian Travis Head also hit 50 as Pears closed on 469-6, 35 runs ahead.

In the wake of Brett D'Oliveira's season-best 23 the previous evening, Head reached a half-century for the first time for Worcestershire, sharing a stand of 70 with Clarke, who made his first hundred in 11 months.

England Lions batsman Joe Clarke's 10th first-class century was his first in almost a year

Clarke also enjoyed century stands of 115 with Fell and 114 with his former England Under-19s team-mate Ed Barnard (42 not out), who continued his good early season form.

Amar Virdi, Surrey's 19-year-old off-spinner, who has started the new season in style with four-wicket hauls against both Hampshire, removed Head and Ben Cox in successive balls just before tea.

But, on such a soporific pitch, there was generally even less joy for Surrey's bowlers than there had been for Worcestershire's over the first two days in a match now almost certain to end in a draw.