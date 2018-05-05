County Championship: Jeetan Patel stars as Warwickshire look poised to beat Derbyshire

Jeetan Patel has match figures of 10-170 as he prepares to celebrate his first home Championship win as Bears captain

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day three): Derbyshire 318: Brookes 4-63, Patel 4-94 & 209: Patel 6-76, Brookes 4-56 Warwickshire 439: Lamb 79, Trott 76, Wright 72, Rhodes 50 & 19-1 Warwickshire (7 pts) need a further 70 runs to beat Derbyshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Jeetan Patel and Henry Brookes took all 10 Dersbyshire second-innings wickets between them to bowl Warwickshire within reach of a second Championship Division Two win of the season.

Having shared eight wickets in the first innings, Patel took 6-76 and Brookes returned figures of 4-56 as the visitors were bowled out for 209.

The Bears, who had reached 439 in their first innings, were set 89 to win.

They lost Will Rhodes before closing on 19-1, needing a further 70 runs.

The efforts of captain Patel and 18-year-old Brookes were all the more commendable in the light of the Bears' injury list.

Already missing the injured Olly Stone and Keith Barker and further depleted by the loss of Australian paceman Ryan Sidebottom with a side strain, Patel has taken 10-170 in the match, while Brookes has career-best match figures of 8-119 in only his third first-class appearance.

Earlier, another promising youngster Matt Lamb failed to add to his overnight career-best 79, one of three victims for Duanne Olivier who finished with 4-134.

After a stand of 88 in 28 overs with Alex Hughes (38), Ben Slater was top scorer for Derbyshire with 68, while Hardus Viljoen made 44.

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel:

"The guys have put in a lot of hard graft over the last three days and we are in a good position. There are no guarantees but hopefully one good partnership in the morning will break the back of it.

"It's a good pitch and nice to play on. (Umpire) Richard Illingworth said it is like a Test match pitch. It is a good pitch because it challenges you as a batsman and that's why I was so pleased with the way the guys batted.

"Matt Lamb was brilliant, Trott, Rhodes, Ambrose all scored good runs and we built partnerships to get us up over 400. And Henry Brookes bowled really well. He is a skilful bowler, young and exciting."

Derbyshire batsman Ben Slater:

"It is the sort of pitch where you need to grind it out. It's pretty low and slow. I was pleased to soak up a lot of pressure but then really disappointed to get out having done all that work.

"Patel is a quality bowler and conditions were in his favour but I stuck to my game plan and forced him to do something different which made it really frustrating to then get out.

"The pitch is very helpful to spin so if we had another 50 runs on the board it would be a very interesting game. Having said that, if our big guys can knock a couple over early in the morning, which they are more than capable of doing, and then Matt Critchley gets going in the form he is in, then who knows?"