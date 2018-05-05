County Championship: Sussex on front foot against Middlesex
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day two):
|Middlesex 230 & 64-2: Holden 84*, Eskinazi 38; Robinson 7-58
|Sussex 323: Finch 103; Murtagh 2-18
|Middlesex (4 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 29 runs
|Scorecard
Harry Finch's century helped Sussex recover and take charge against Middlesex on day two of their Championship game at Hove.
The hosts resumed fell to 127-6, but Finch's 103 helped them post 323 in reply to Middlesex's 230.
Ollie Robinson added 52 from 57 balls, while Michael Burgess scored 45 in a 74-run eighth wicket stand with Finch.
Middlesex slumped to 9-2, but Dawid Malan's unbeaten 34 helped them to 64-2 at stumps, trailing by 29 runs.