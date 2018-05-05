County Championship: Sussex on front foot against Middlesex

Harry Finch
Harry Finch's century was his second in first-class cricket and first in the County Championship
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day two):
Middlesex 230 & 64-2: Holden 84*, Eskinazi 38; Robinson 7-58
Sussex 323: Finch 103; Murtagh 2-18
Middlesex (4 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 29 runs
Scorecard

Harry Finch's century helped Sussex recover and take charge against Middlesex on day two of their Championship game at Hove.

The hosts resumed fell to 127-6, but Finch's 103 helped them post 323 in reply to Middlesex's 230.

Ollie Robinson added 52 from 57 balls, while Michael Burgess scored 45 in a 74-run eighth wicket stand with Finch.

Middlesex slumped to 9-2, but Dawid Malan's unbeaten 34 helped them to 64-2 at stumps, trailing by 29 runs.

