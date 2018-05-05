County Championship: Harry Brook ton gives Yorkshire hope of win at Essex

England batsman Tom Westley recorded a pair of ducks when he was trapped lbw by Steven Patterson

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Yorkshire 50 & 392: Brook 124, Bairstow 50; S Cook 5-28, Siddle 4-7 & 4-65 Essex 142 & 97-4: Lawrence 48; Patterson 4-21 Essex (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (3 pts) by 141 runs Scorecard

Harry Brook's maiden first-class century and Steven Patterson's 4-21 gave Yorkshire hope of victory over Essex on day two at Chelmsford.

Resuming on 161-2, teenager Brook was eventually out for 124 as Joe Root (35) and a valuable 29 from Jack Leaning helped Yorkshire to 329 all out.

Essex, chasing 238 to win, started well before Patterson removed Alastair Cook (26) and Tom Westley in the 10th over.

Nick Browne and Ravi Bopara also departed before Essex closed on 97-4.

Seamer Patterson twice took two wickets in an over, reducing the hosts to 34-2 and then 55-4, with England batsman Westley registering a pair.

Skipper Ryan ten Doeschate (27 not out) and Daniel Lawrence saw the defending champions to stumps without any further loss, and Essex require another 141 runs to win.

It would be an amazing turnaround, though, if Yorkshire emerge the victors after being bowled out for just 50 in their first innings on day one, when a total of 22 wickets fell.

However, Essex's target could have been more daunting if the dismissal of England captain Root with the Tykes 276-3 in their second innings had not sparked a collapse which saw them lose their last seven wickets for 53 runs.

Australia bowler Peter Siddle took 4-65 for match figures of 8-72, while Jamie Porter (3-89) helped to clean up the Yorkshire tail.