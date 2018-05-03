Jonathan Trott: Warwickshire and former England batsman to retire at end of campaign

Jonathan Trott won the County Championship title with Warwickshire in 2004 and 2012

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott is to retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who has spent his whole county career at Warwickshire, played 52 Test matches before retiring from international cricket in 2015.

Trott has scored 17,750 runs in 269 first-class games at an average of 43.93, with 44 hundreds.

"Choosing to retire at the end of the season is something that I have spoken about at length with my family," Trott told the club website.

"This is now the right time to look at the next chapter of my career," he added.

Trott, who was born in South Africa, made his Test debut for England in 2009 against Australia and was a mainstay of the side for more than four years.

He left England's disastrous Ashes tour of 2013-14 with a long-standing stress-related condition, but returned 18 months later for the Test series in the West Indies.

After managing 72 runs in six innings, he retired from England duty having scored 3,835 runs at an average of more than 44.

He was also a prolific batsman in one-day internationals, averaging 51.25 over 68 matches.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire, said Trott would be remembered as one the greatest batsmen to have played for Warwickshire and England in the 21st century.

"He made an immediate impact upon arrival at Edgbaston by scoring such a high volume of runs, and he has gone on to be part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history, with five major trophies won across all formats," the former England spinner added.

"At international level, he played a major role in one of the best England teams of the last 50 years; a team that went top of the world rankings, but which also won the Ashes in Australia for the first time in 25 years.

"He's a Bear through and through."