BBC Sport - Sarah Taylor on anxiety, cricket and the dog that gave her purpose in life

Anxiety, cricket and a dog that gave my life purpose - Taylor

England World Cup winner Sarah Taylor talks openly on dealing with severe anxiety and the dog that gave her life "purpose" once more.

Speaking to the BBC World Service Stumped programme, Taylor said she felt "blinded" by the "light of expectation", but that coach Tim Boon gave her the tools necessary to overcome her fears.

