BBC Sport - Sarah Taylor on anxiety, cricket and the dog that gave her purpose in life
Anxiety, cricket and a dog that gave my life purpose - Taylor
- From the section Women's Cricket
England World Cup winner Sarah Taylor talks openly on dealing with severe anxiety and the dog that gave her life "purpose" once more.
Speaking to the BBC World Service Stumped programme, Taylor said she felt "blinded" by the "light of expectation", but that coach Tim Boon gave her the tools necessary to overcome her fears.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired