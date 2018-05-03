Lewis Hill: Leicestershire wicketkeeper signs deal until 2020

Lewis Hill (right) celebrates after stumping Lancashire batsman Haseeb Hameed
Lewis Hill (right) represents Leicestershire in all forms of the game

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Lewis Hill has signed a new deal to keep him with the Division Two county until the end of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 1,843 career runs in all formats, came through the club's academy system.

In June 2015 he hit the winning run as the Foxes ended a wait of almost three years for a County Championship win.

"Leicestershire is my hometown team and it is an honour to play my cricket here," Hill told the club website.

Head coach Paul Nixon said: "Lewis has worked incredibly hard on his game over the winter and is an important part of our squad here."

