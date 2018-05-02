North-West Warriors nearing win over Leinster Lightning

David Scanlon took two wickets for 47 runs for the Warriors

North-West Warriors are on course to defeat their hosts Leinster Lightning in the first match of the 2018 Irish Inter-Provincial championships.

Warriors hold a massive lead of 253 runs with one day of play remaining.

A record fourth wicket partnership between Niall O'Brien and Stuart Thompson put the visitors in control.

At the close of the second day at the Pembroke cricket club, Lightning are on 256 for eight after 71 overs following an unbeaten century by Andy Balbirnie.

Warriors took maximum batting points when they declared on 509 for nine after O'Brien and Thompson had resumed their record-breaking partnership in the middle.

Thompson eventually fell just two short of 150 runs and O'Brien was dismissed 16 runs later after amassing an impressive total of 165, which featured three sixes and 15 fours.

Leinster opener Ed Joyce scored just six runs before he was caught off the bowling of Craig Young.

Balbirnie, who was dropped on 81, and Jack Tector put on 104 runs for the second wicket.

Tector's departure triggered a collapse as the hosts finished the day still 253 runs in arrears with only two first innings batsmen in hand.

North-West Warriors: 509 for nine decl (137 overs) N O'Brien 165, S Thompson 148, A Gillespie 57, D Rankin 52 no, K J O'Brien 3-49

Leinster Lightning: 256 for eight (71 overs) A Balbirnie 103 no J Tector 53, C Young 2-44, D Scanlon 2-47.