Derbyshire: Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz joins county for T20 Blast

Wahab Riaz has previously played for Kent, Essex and Surrey in the T20 Blast

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz will join Derbyshire for the first 10 matches of this season's T20 Blast.

The left-armer, 32, was left out of the Pakistan squad that is touring the British Isles before Tests against Ireland and England.

He has previously appeared in the T20 Blast for Essex, Kent and Surrey.

"Wahab is a quick and highly-skilled fast bowler who will bring a wealth of experience to our campaign," Derbyshire cricket adviser Kim Barnett said.

Riaz has taken 197 wickets in 167 matches at an average of 21.22. He has also played in 27 T20 internationals, claiming 28 wickets.

He will begin his spell with Derbyshire at home against Lancashire Lightning on Friday, 6 July and finish with the home fixture against Birmingham Bears on Friday, 3 August.