England overtake India at top of ODI rankings

England celebrate their series win in New Zealand
England beat New Zealand 3-2 in their most recent one-day series

England have replaced India at the top of the International Cricket Council one-day rankings - despite not playing for almost two months.

In the latest rankings update, the 2014-15 season - when England won seven of 25 ODIs - was excluded from the calculations.

A rejuvenated England have since won 41 of 63 matches under coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Eoin Morgan.

It is the first time England have topped the rankings since 2013.

They have won their past six one-day series, reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy and are among the favourites for the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

After an early exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have adopted an attacking approach, particularly with the bat.

They have posted a total of 350 or more nine times since June 2015, having done so only twice previously.

Despite an unsuccessful winter for the Test team, England beat Australia 4-1 in January and New Zealand 3-2 in March.

England are fifth in the Test rankings - India are top - and fifth in the Twenty20 standings, with Pakistan retaining the number one spot.

ICC one-day rankings
1. England
2. India
3. South Africa
4. New Zealand
5. Australia
6. Pakistan
7. Bangladesh
8. Sri Lanka
9. West Indies
10. Afghanistan
11. Zimbabwe
12. Ireland

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired