North-West Warriors on top against Leinster Lightning in Inter-Provincial game

Stuart Thompson hit 18 boundaries in his unbeaten 136 against Leinster Lightning on Tuesday

North-West Warriors finished day one of their Inter-Provincial match against Leinster Lightning on a commanding 358-3 at Sydney Parade.

An undefeated fourth-wicket partnership of 265 between Niall O'Brien (129 no) and Stuart Thompson (136 no) in the three-day game set a Warriors record.

Warriors were 26-2 before Aaron Gillespie and O'Brien added 67 valuable runs for the third wicket.

O'Brien and Thompson each hit a six on a perfect batting wicket.

Leinster Lightning are likely to face a big target but with their formidable batting line up there will be some interesting cricket in store.

North-West Warriors 358-3 (104 overs) S Thompson 136 no, N O'Brien 129 no; K J O'Brien 2-38, T Kane 2-69.

