County Championship: Holden's unbeaten 84 gives Middlesex edge at Sussex

Sussex all-rounder Ollie Robinson (third from left) recorded his best innings bowling figures in the County Championship as he took 7-58

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one): Middlesex 230: Holden 84*, Eskinazi 38; Robinson 7-58 Sussex 60-4: Finch 26*; Murtagh 2-18 Sussex (3 pts) trail Middlesex (1 pt) by 170 runs Scorecard

Middlesex finished day one of their Division Two match at Sussex on top thanks to Max Holden's unbeaten 84 and early breakthroughs with the ball.

After electing to bat, Middlesex lost Nick Gubbins and Sam Robson quickly as they were reduced to 24-2.

But Holden, 20, anchored their recovery with help from Stevie Eskinazi (38) as the visitors were bowled out for 230, with Ollie Robinson taking 7-58.

Tim Murtagh (2-18) removed both Sussex openers as they reached 60-4 at stumps.

James Harris took the other two wickets to fall, as Harry Finch (26 not out) was joined by nightwatchman Danny Briggs at the close.