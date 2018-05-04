County Championship: Paul Horton scores 75 at Leicestershire's batsmen impress at Durham

Paul Horton batting
Former Lancashire batsman Paul Horton is in his third season at Leicestershire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
Leicestershire 301-4: Horton 75, Carberry 73, Cosgrove 66*; McCarthy 2-53
Durham: Yet to bat
Leicestershire 3 pts, Durham 1 pt
Scorecard

Leicestershire's batsmen impressed after being put in by Durham on the first day of their Division Two match.

Paul Horton (75) scored his second successive half-century as he put on a record opening stand against Durham of 146 with captain Michael Carberry (73).

Colin Ackermann (36) fell to the final ball before tea, but Mark Cosgrove's 66 not out steadied the ship.

Barry McCarthy (2-53) took his 50th first-class wicket, but Durham failed to take a scalp with the new ball.

