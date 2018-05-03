County Championship: Wayne Madsen's 144 puts Derbyshire on top against Warwickshire

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen has scored 27 first-class centuries over the course of his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one): Derbyshire 318: Madsen 144, Olivier 40; Brookes 4-63, Patel 4-94 Warwickshire 32-1: Rhodes 13*; Olivier 1-11 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (3 pts) by 286 runs Scorecard

Wayne Madsen made Warwickshire pay as Derbyshire finished day one of their Championship match at Edgbaston on top.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the visitors fell to 84-4 before lunch as Bears captain Jeetan Patel (4-94) took two of the wickets to fall.

Madsen, dropped on 13 and 87, scored 144 before Henry Brookes (4-63) helped bowl Derbyshire out for 318.

Duanne Olivier struck to remove Dominic Sibley (6) before the close as Warwickshire reached stumps on 32-1.

At the end of play Warwickshire and former England batsman Jonathan Trott announced he will retire at the end of the domestic season,

The 37-year-old, who won the County Championship title with the Bears in 2004 and 2012, played 52 Tests and 68 one-day internationals for England.