County Championship: Rory Burns hits century as Surrey dominate Worcestershire

Rory Burns walks out to bat with Surrey opening partner Mark Stoneman
Rory Burns put on 50 with England opener Mark Stoneman for the first wicket before going on to bat out the day at The Oval
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one):
Surrey 278-4: Burns 137*, Foakes 72; Leach 2-64
Worcestershire: Yet to bat
Surrey 2 pts, Worcestershire 1 pt
Scorecard

Captain Rory Burns batted through the entire first day at The Oval to make an unbeaten century as Surrey reached 278-4 against last season's Division Two champions Worcestershire.

The Pears, who are bottom of Division One after three straight defeats, took just four wickets all day.

Burns, 137 not out at the close, enjoyed his most prolific partnership of 125 with Ben Foakes (72).

He also shared half-century stands with Mark Stoneman (28) and Ollie Pope.

Burns, who had previously failed to pass 50 in four Championship innings this season, will resume alongside Pope (18 not out) on Saturday with their stand having so far produced 54 runs.

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach was again his side's most successful bowler, taking 2-64 to reach 16 wickets for the season.

