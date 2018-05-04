County Championship: Trescothick & Bartlett help Somerset start brightly at Lancashire

Somerset's George Bartlett hit a six and 13 fours on the way to his maiden first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Somerset 321-5: Bartlett 110, Trescothick 100; Mennie 2-59 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 2 pts, Somerset 3 pts Scorecard

Marcus Trescothick and George Bartlett both hit centuries as Somerset started well against Lancashire on day one.

After Matt Renshaw's early departure off the bowling of Tom Bailey, a stand of 134 between Bartlett and Trescothick (100) steadied the visitors.

Trescothick broke a bone in his foot shortly before reaching his hundred and then edged Liam Livingstone behind.

Bartlett (110) went on to hit a maiden first-class century from 189 balls as Somerset closed the day on 321-5.

The 20-year-old, whose highest first-class score prior to the game was 39, hit a six and 13 fours in his innings.

Former England opener Trescothick was on 95 as he appeared injure his foot whilst changing direction in his running between the wickets and, after the day's play ended, Somerset confirmed he had broken the fifth metatarsal on his right foot.

Renshaw came back out as a runner as Trescothick, who had been in some discomfort and was almost using his bat as a crutch, hit the required runs to reach his 65th first-class hundred.

Somerset lost Steven Davies, caught off Jordan Clark from the day's final delivery, to give Lancashire some optimism going into day two, while Tom Abell is set to resume his innings on Saturday unbeaten on 48.

England seamer Jimmy Anderson, sporting a new bleached hairstyle, sent down 19 overs for figures of 0-70 in his first County Championship match of the season.