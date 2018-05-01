Tim Paine and Pat Cummins part of Cricket Australia player review

Paine (right) took over the Australia captaincy from Steve Smith in South Africa

Australia players Tim Paine, Pat Cummins and George Bailey will be part of a panel which considers a new "behavioural charter" for the men's team.

The charter has been commissioned by Cricket Australia (CA) following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Ex-player Shane Watson, women's cricketer Rachael Haynes and the new men's coach - when appointed - will also be on the panel.

Rick McCosker is leading the review.

Wicketkeeper Paine, 33, took over from Steve Smith as captain after the batsman, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, was sent home from the tour of South Africa after the third Test following the ball-tampering controversy.

Smith and Warner received year-long CA bans, while Bancroft was given a nine-month sanction, with all three apologising for their actions.

CA says it wants a new code of conduct that "balances the performance demands of elite cricket with expectations of all Australians in regard to on and off-field role modelling".

The governing body is also conducting an overarching independent review which will investigate whether any wider "cultural, organisational and/or governance issues within CA, and more broadly within Australian cricket, should be addressed".

"The reviews will commence immediately, and we fully anticipate being able to begin implementing findings before the start of the 2018-19 cricket season," said Cricket Australia chairman David Peever.