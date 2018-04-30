County Championship: Sussex victory bid against Gloucestershire thwarted by rain

Bad weather prevented hosts Sussex from pushing for a first Championship win of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day four): Sussex 145 & 204: Finch 48; Worrall 4-45 Gloucestershire 183 & 108-6: Howell 45; Van Zyl 3-16 Sussex (8 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (8 pts) Scorecard

Sussex and Gloucestershire were thwarted in their respective bids for a Division Two victory as rain prevented any play on the final day at Hove.

The visitors were due to resume on 108-6, chasing 167 to win.

But a tense conclusion never materialised as the weather intervened and play was called off for the day at 14:00 BST.

Both sides took eight points from the match, leaving both on 29 points after three Division Two games.