County Championship: Sussex victory bid against Gloucestershire thwarted by rain
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day four):
|Sussex 145 & 204: Finch 48; Worrall 4-45
|Gloucestershire 183 & 108-6: Howell 45; Van Zyl 3-16
|Sussex (8 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (8 pts)
|Scorecard
Sussex and Gloucestershire were thwarted in their respective bids for a Division Two victory as rain prevented any play on the final day at Hove.
The visitors were due to resume on 108-6, chasing 167 to win.
But a tense conclusion never materialised as the weather intervened and play was called off for the day at 14:00 BST.
Both sides took eight points from the match, leaving both on 29 points after three Division Two games.