County Championship: Hampshire and Essex battle for bonus points as match drawn

The bat of Rilee Rossouw (left) was broken in two by a delivery from Peter Siddle, but Essex's Sam Cook was on hand to pick up the other piece

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 351-7 dec: Adams 87, Amla 52; Siddle 3-62 Essex 300-6 dec: Bopara 84*, Cook 84; Wheal 2-63 Hampshire (11 pts) drew with Essex (10 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire and Essex vied for bonus points as their weather-affected match at the Ageas Bowl ended in a draw.

Resuming on 241-4, Liam Dawson (34 not out) and Kyle Abbott (43) helped Hampshire secure a fourth batting bonus point as they declared on 351-7.

Brad Wheal (2-63) helped reduce Essex to 61-3 in reply before Alastair Cook (84) anchored the visitors' recovery.

Ravi Bopara (84 not out) helped guide the defending champions to 300-6 with help from James Foster (46).

Essex's Australia seamer Peter Siddle needed a bobble hat to ward off the cold on day four in Southampton

Cold conditions on the south coast forced Peter Siddle to bowl in a bobble hat, but the Australian started the day aggressively, breaking Rilee Rossouw's bat with his second delivery and tempting the South African to edge to second slip Simon Harmer two balls later.

Sam Cook picked up the wickets of Lewis McManus (16) and Abbott, but Dawson and Chris Wood (10 not out) guided the hosts past 350.

Wheal struck twice inside an over to remove Nick Browne (26) and Tom Westley for a three-ball duck as Essex slumped to 54-2, but England opener Cook and the Essex middle order provided resistance as they eventually claimed a third batting point.

Hampshire, who were denied a third bowling point, move up to third in the table while Essex remain unbeaten at the start of their title defence and leapfrog Yorkshire to go fourth.